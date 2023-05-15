ADVERTISEMENT

Addanda Cariappa resigns as Director of Rangayana in Mysuru

May 15, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The controversial director’s resignation comes in the wake of the BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Addanda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana, Mysuru. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Addanda Cariappa has resigned as Director of Rangayana, Mysuru. The State-run institution is a professional theatre repertory, a national-level theatre training institute, and a documentation centre for the theatre arts.

In his resignation letter addressed to Secretary, Department of Kannada and Culture on May 14, Mr Cariappa said he resigned in the wake of the defeat of the BJP, which had appointed him, in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Accepting the people’s mandate, he submitted his resignation as Director of Rangayana, owning moral responsibility.

Mr Cariappa was appointed Director of Rangayana on December 27, 2019. He took charge on December 31, 2019.

