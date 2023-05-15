HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Addanda Cariappa resigns as Director of Rangayana in Mysuru

The controversial director’s resignation comes in the wake of the BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections

May 15, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Addanda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana, Mysuru.

A file photo of Addanda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana, Mysuru. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Addanda Cariappa has resigned as Director of Rangayana, Mysuru. The State-run institution is a professional theatre repertory, a national-level theatre training institute, and a documentation centre for the theatre arts.

In his resignation letter addressed to Secretary, Department of Kannada and Culture on May 14, Mr Cariappa said he resigned in the wake of the defeat of the BJP, which had appointed him, in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Accepting the people’s mandate, he submitted his resignation as Director of Rangayana, owning moral responsibility.

Mr Cariappa was appointed Director of Rangayana on December 27, 2019. He took charge on December 31, 2019.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.