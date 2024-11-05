Adavi Arts Collective’s new performance blends celebration and protest

Playing the Parai (paraiyattam or parai drum) a traditional Indian percussion instrument popular in the South of India, was once stigmatised, relegated to communities considered “untouchable” in the caste hierarchy. However, in recent decades, the drum has become a powerful symbol of identity, resilience, and pride within the Dalit community. Contemporary Parai performances incorporate storytelling, folk songs, and even fusion with modern music. The parai now resonates with calls for social equality, respect, and the preservation of Tamil folk art in the state and across it’s neighbouring states.

Adavi Arts Collective, a popular Bengaluru-based troupe that has been breaking barriers with the instrument and introducing it to the metropolitan cities, is back with its new performance piece titled ParaiAattam: Our Celebration, Our Protest, at Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, on November 7, at 5.30 p.m.

Speaking to The Hindu, Naren, founder of Adavi Arts Collective says, “This dialogue and percussion performance piece is about how the instrument Parai came into picture through history. We are going to tell stories of how it originated in the ancient days, how it played a role in folktales, how in the 1980s Parai artists protested by burning their instruments because of the oppression they faced, how it has become an instrument of liberation now, and its place in the community in today’s world. We bring these facts on stage through stories we are aware of through music.”

Presented in Tamil and English, Naren says that the 50-minute piece talks about how the essence of Parai is equality, “What does it mean to celebrate? What does it mean to protest? celebration is protest, and protest is celebration. Celebration and protest are not merely parts of life—they are life itself. Just as a heartbeat begins at birth and pulses until the end, Parai music lives alongside it. Even as the heart stops at death, the Parai continues to resonate,” he says”

Performed by artistes from and outside the community, ParaiAattam: Our Celebration, Our Protest will feature Naren, Veeramani, Rajasekar, Arputhan, Meghana, Jayapriya, Charun, Anush, Vanishree, Nandan, and Ram. Naren says that through Parai, they share the stories passed down across generations, recounting how this musical instrument evolved. “From birth and rituals to caste, landscapes, and death, ultimately becoming a voice of liberation against oppression; We ask, who truly owns this music? Parai’s essence is equality. There is no separation here; Parai belongs to everyone. Even the line between audience and performer dissolves when a Parai is played,” says Naren.

Adavi is an art collective committed to promoting and revitalising folk arts. The team’s mission is to forge a meaningful connection between traditional folk practices and modern artistic expressions. It was founded by Naren, an experienced folk artist and percussionist with a deep background in theatre. Adavi unites artists from various disciplines who are passionate about celebrating life through art. The Collective’s vision is to cultivate a society free from discrimination, one where equality transcends caste, gender, colour, religion, race, class, and creed.

Entry for ParaiAattam: Our Celebration, Our Protest is free on a first come first served basis on RSVP and availability at the BIC website.