As many as 351 civil police personnel took part in the passing out parade in Dharwad on Monday.

15 November 2021 22:23 IST

Additional Director-General of Police (Training) P. Harishekaran has called on policemen to adapt people-friendly policing to win trust.

He was speaking after receiving the guard of honour and distributing prizes at the seventh passing out parade of civil police at the Police Training School in Dharwad on Monday.

Mr. Harishekaran felt that the power bestowed upon a police officer would be wasted if he or she did not respond to the problems of the people and fail to mingle with them to address their grievances.

“Every police officer has to use the power vested in them as an opportunity to serve the people and not misuse them. An officer can be successful when he wins the trust of the people,” he said.

Mr. Harishekaran said that tussles between the officials and people broke out only when there was lack of coordination and lack of trust.

He said that young graduates with engineering and PG degrees were being recruited in the department and they would get requisite facilities and timely promotions. New subjects like cyber crime, mobile technology among other technical subjects were being included in the syllabus, he said.

Principal of Police Training School P. Umesh administered the oath to the trainees. A total of 351 civil police personnel from Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi, Dharwad, Shivamogga, and Hassan took part in the parade.

Nagaraj C. from Chickballapur district bagged the best outgoing trainee. Nagaraj C., Gurukiran M.J., and Yaseen Moula bagged the prizes in the indoor games, while Basavaraj, Mahadevswamy V., and Guruswamy H. secured prizes in outdoor games. In shooting, Guruswamy H., Shravan Kumar, and Ravikiran Koli bagged first three prizes.