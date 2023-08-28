Adapt latest technologies in railway security: DG RPF

August 28, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Director General of Railway Protection Force Manoj Yadava has emphasised on the need for adapting latest technologies in the railway security so as to put an improved passenger safety mechanism in place.

Chairing the ‘Suraksha Sammelan’ of RPF staff of South Western Railway at Rail Soudha in Hubballi on Monday, Manoj Yadav said that more and efficient of use of modern technology would not only help in overcoming shortage of manpower but also would result in better outcomes and build a positive image.

He also emphasised the need for the RPF personnel to maintain a healthy lifestyle so that it helped them in manage stress better. He told them to take every step to ensure the safety and well being of the travelling passengers. During the Suraksha Sammelan, various issues pertaining to passenger safety and security were discussed with principal heads of officers of the railway zone. Around 120 officers and RPF staff took part in the conference.

Earlier Mr. Yadava, who recently took over as Director-General (RPF), was presented a guard of honour by the RPF platoon on his arrival at Hubballi. He later inaugurated a 12-bed new RPF barrack at Gadag, constructed at a cost of ₹71 lakhs for the accommodation of RPF staff.

SWR performance

Later, General Manager of SWR Sanjeev Kishore along with principal head of the departments gave a glimpse and performance of SWR including that of security and various S&T projects related to SWR.

Mr. Yadava lauded the performance of the railway zone which has risen to first place in terms of KPIfrom 16th position it held last year.

R.S.P. Singh, IG-cum-PCSC/RPF/SWR, along with Sri Vijay Kumar Khatarkar, Chief Security Commissioner/RPF, and J.K. Sharma, Divisional Security Commissioner/RPF/Hubballi Division accompanied the DG-RPF during his visit.