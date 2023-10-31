Adam Bidappa booked again for humiliating police personnel

October 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Adam Bidapa, son of fashion choreographer and stylist, Prasad Bidapa, has been booked for allegedly intending to outrage the feelings of a police personnel by insulting his religion.

A few days ago, Adam was booked by the traffic police in a drunk driving and road rage case. While he was being questioned, he allegedly abused, humiliated and insulted a police officer over his religion. A video of Adam insulting the religion of the police officer has gone viral.

The case has been booked under Section 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 295A ( Deliberate and malicious acts) of IPC on Saturday. This is the third FIR registered against him since March 2022.

Assistant Sub Inspector, Gouse Pasha, attached to Yelahanka New Town police station, in his complaint said that the incident occurred on Wednesday near Rail Wheel Factory on the Yelahanka-Doddaballapura Main Road in Yelahanka New Town around 11.30 pm. Pasha stated that he was on night rounds that day and was asked to come near Rail Wheel Factory by the Hoysala patrolling staff as a man under the influence of alcohol was creating a nuisance.

“The suspect sitting in the driver’s seat was shouting and creating a nuisance. When I tried to talk to him, he saw my badge and started insulting my religion,” Pasha added in the complaint.

The police had arrested him. Investigations are on.

