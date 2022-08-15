Actress who was preparing to protest before Minister arrested in Belagavi

The police arrested Navyashree Rao, a television actress, as she was preparing to protest before Govind M. Karjol, district in-charge Minister, in Belagavi on Monday

Ms. Rao has been seeking the arrest of Rajkumar Takle, a Horticulture Department employee, who, she alleged, sexually assaulted her.

The police arrested her near the Ramdev hotel where she was staying. She was planning to come to the district stadium to protest before Mr. Karjol. To ensure that the Independence Day celebrations were not affected, the police took her away.

Ms. Rao has filed a police complaint accusing Mr. Takle of forcing her to abort her child, and of assault, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to the complaint, Mr. Takle lived with her after marrying her in Bengaluru. He was already married and kept claiming that he would obtain a divorce from his wife, according to the complaint.

Ms. Rao has met senior police officers seeking the officer’s arrest. Mr. Takle has denied the allegations and said that she was just an acquaintance, who was making up false charges.