‘Actors on Acting’ programme to be held today

Acting Shastra, in association with the Mysore District Amateur Artistes’ Association, has organised ‘Actors on Acting’ programme on November 7 at Kirurangamandira on Kalamandira premises, Mysuru, at 5 p.m. Highly talented actors and equally articulate actors will talk on the subject. Pankaj Tripathi, M.D. Pallavi, D.U. Saraswathi, theatre person Janardhan (Janni), Lakshmana K.P., Sripad Bhat, and Yatheesh Kollegal will speak. Sandhya Mendonca will moderate the session. ADVERTISEMENT

