Actor’s death: Health Dept. issues notice to cosmetic centre

The State Health Department on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice under the KPME Act to Dr. Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre seeking a detailed explanation on the death of the 21-year-old Kananda actor who died following a liposuction procedure at the centre on Tuesday.

State Health Commissioner Randeep told The Hindu that the centre has been closed and asked to reply to the notice within three days.

“The centre has been registered as a polyclinic as per its Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) licence. Prima facie this looks like a violation. As a polyclinic normally does not have an operation theatre to carry out complex procedures such as liposuction that involves surgical interventions, we feel there is something amiss,” he said.

Pointing out that he had sent the Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer (DHO) to the centre to check, the Commissioner said action under KPME Act will follow based on the Centre’s reply to the notice.

He said the probe will look into all aspects as to whether the doctor was qualified to carry out the procedure, whether the centre had the facility and whether pre-counselling to person being operated upon was done.

Bengaluru Urban DHO G. Srinivas said he inspected the centre along with two other officials on Wednesday. “We have asked them to reply to the notice within three days. A polyclinic is not equipped to take up surgical procedures,” he said.