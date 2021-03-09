Actor Yash’s family members in land dispute

Family members of cine actor Yash and residents of Thimmalapura entered into a heated argument over a land dispute on Tuesday, forcing the police to intervene.
The residents of the village alleged that Mr. Yash’s parents were making a road for their property, encroaching upon the neighbour’s property, while the actor’s family maintained that they were only putting up a compound wall to protect their property. Mr. Yash also met the police at Dudda in Hassan taluk in this connection.
Mr. Yash’s parents purchased land at Thimmalapura in recent years. When they visited the place on Monday morning with an intention to build a compound wall, the neighbours picked up an argument over the boundary. Dudda Police intervened and both the parties visited the police station. Later in the day the actor visited the police station and spoke to the police on the issue.
Regarding the land dispute, he told the media that the road was laid long ago for a temple near his farm. “The road is not for my farm, but for a temple nearby. We wanted to put up a compound wall, so that entry of outsiders could be stopped. If there are any differences, they can be resolved through talks.”
