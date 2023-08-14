ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Upendra booked under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for comments on social media

August 14, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - Bengaluru

Actor Upendra apologised for his remark later and removed the said video where he had made those remarks

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada actor Upendra. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Kannada actor Upendra has been booked by the Channammanakere Acchukattu police under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for his alleged racist remark during a live chat on a social media platform.

Speaking about people who spread negativity and criticise online, Upendra said: “Ooru enda mele holageri idde irutte” (there will be a Dalit hamlet in every village).

Dalit activists Gopal Giriyappa and Banashankari Vasu filed a complaint with the Social Welfare Department seeking action against Upendra, following which Madhusudhan K.N., Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, lodged a complaint with the Channammanakere Acchukattu police, who registered a FIR against him under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Soon after, Upendra apologised for his remark and removed the said video where he had made those remarks.

“While speaking live on social media, I mistakenly used a Kannada proverb that has hurt the sentiments of many. So, I have deleted the video immediately and I apologise for the same,” he posted on social media.

