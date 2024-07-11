ADVERTISEMENT

Actor, TV anchor Aparna Vastarey passes away

Updated - July 11, 2024 11:44 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Aparna Vastarey | Photo Credit: File photo

Aparna Vastarey (57), actor, television presenter and anchor, passed away on Thursday evening in Bengaluru. She was battling lung cancer, according to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Bengalureans travelling by Namma Metro, she was a familiar voice as the Kannada announcer since 2014.

Aparna had made her film debut in 1984 with Puttanna Kanagal’s last film Masanada Hoovu. A popular face on Kannada television, she had presented various shows that were aired on DD Chandana in the 1990s and was a programme anchor of scores of public functions.

Aparna had acted in serials such as Moodala Mane and Mukta on television channels. In 2013, she appeared as a contestant in the first season of the Kannada reality television show Bigg Boss. Since 2015, she has been appearing in the comedy television show, Majaa Talkies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The late actor is survived by her husband, Nagaraj Vastarey, a Kannada writer and architect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US