Actor, TV anchor Aparna Vastarey passes away

Aparna Vastarey (57), actor, television presenter and anchor, passed away on Thursday evening in Bengaluru. She was battling lung cancer, according to the family.

For Bengalureans travelling by Namma Metro, she was a familiar voice as the Kannada announcer since 2014.

Aparna had made her film debut in 1984 with Puttanna Kanagal’s last film Masanada Hoovu. A popular face on Kannada television, she had presented various shows that were aired on DD Chandana in the 1990s and was a programme anchor of scores of public functions.

Aparna had acted in serials such as Moodala Mane and Mukta on television channels. In 2013, she appeared as a contestant in the first season of the Kannada reality television show Bigg Boss. Since 2015, she has been appearing in the comedy television show, Majaa Talkies.

The late actor is survived by her husband, Nagaraj Vastarey, a Kannada writer and architect.