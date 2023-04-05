ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sudeep gets two blackmail letters, police launch probe

April 05, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sudeep

The Puttenahalli police are on the lookout for the person who sent two letters to popular Kannada actor Sudeep threatening to make his private videos public.

The letters, addressed to Sudeep using abusive words, were received by the caretaker of the family. Manjunath, representing Sudeep's family, said this caused mental harassment and was a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the actor.

The Puttenahalli police have registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 504 (intentional insult) and stepped up the probe to track down the accused. Senior police officers are contemplating transferring the case to CCB for a detailed probe.

