Actor Sudeep expresses support for CM Basavaraj Bommai, will campaign for BJP

April 05, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

But the Kannada actor makes it clear that he is not going to join the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was at the media conference where actor ‘Kichcha’ Sudeepa announced that he would campaign for the BJP, in Bengaluru on April 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Kannada film actor Sudeep has announced that he would campaign for the BJP in the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Sudeep has been working in the film industry, primarily in Kannada films, for over 27 years. He also hosts the Kannada version of the popular Hindi TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (Who wants to be a millionaire?)

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru on April 5, he said, “I am basically expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whom I consider as my uncle for standing by me in my formative years. I am here to express my support to him, and to say that I will stand with you.”

However, the actor ruled out the possibility of contesting on a BJP ticket or joining the party.

“I believe that it is our duty to support those who have stood by us when we needed them. Such a situation has now arisen for me, and I have decided to support Bommai maama (uncle),” he explained.

He hopes that his fans would be sensible enough to understand his position.

Mr. Bommai, who was also present at the media conference, made it clear that the actor would be roped in for campaigning in select areas. “We will utilise his services by drawing up a plan to accommodate his busy schedule,” the Chief Minister said.

