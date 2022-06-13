Actor Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs after police raid 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent June 13, 2022 10:33 IST

The raids were conducted when the party was taking place at a posh hotel on the M.G. Road on Sunday night following which the arrests were made

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor was taken to the police station for further investigations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru The Halasuru police raided a 5-star hotel and detained 35 people allegedly having a drug party on Sunday night. The detained people have been subjected to medical examination, and among, them five confirmed that they have consumed drugs, the police said. According to the police, among the five is Siddanth Kapoor, son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, who has been taken to the police station for further investigations. As per the statement by the police, the raids were conducted when the party was taking place at a posh hotel on the M.G. Road on Sunday night. Following the raid, Mr. Kapoor among others were arrested. Earlier, the actor's sister Shraddha Kapoor was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bollywood drugs case after names of various celebrities popped up after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Drug abuse was also unearthed in section of Kanadda film industry in 2020 where actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva were arrested.



