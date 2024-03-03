GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Shivarajkumar wants his wife Geetha become MP or MLA

Geetha, daughter of former CM S. Bangarappa, contested for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat on the JD(S) ticket in 2014 and lost

March 03, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Shivarajkumar was speaking to presspersons at Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa’s residence in Shivamogga. File

Actor Shivarajkumar was speaking to presspersons at Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa’s residence in Shivamogga. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Shivamogga

Actor Shivarajkumar has said he wishes his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar become either a member of parliament or MLA.

Speaking to presspersons at Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa’s residence in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Shivarajkumar said he wanted his wife to become either an MP or an MLA. “If she gets elected, she will be a motivation for other women,” he said.

He gave this response when asked if he was interested in joining politics. The actor maintained that he was an artist and had no skills to resolve problems. “I may offer help if someone requires it. However, resolving the issues requires skill. Geeta is interested in it. She comes from such a family. As her husband, I wish she got elected as an MP or MLA,” he said.

The actor and his wife were in Shivamogga to wish Madhu Bangarappa on his birthday. Geetha, daughter of former CM S. Bangarappa, contested for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat on the JD(S) ticket in 2014 and lost. A group of people in the Congress, including Madhu Bangarappa are said to have been in favour of fielding Geetha Shivarajkumar again in the coming election.

