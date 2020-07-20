Actor Shanthamma passes away

Veteran actor Shanthamma, 94, died at her daughter’s residence in Mysuru on Sunday evening. Ms. Shanthamma, who had been cast in character roles in more than 200 films, was suffering from age-related ailments, according to her family.

A resident of Bengaluru, she had been living in Mysuru for last four months since the lockdown had been announced in March. She was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday evening after she suddenly collapsed. Her samples had been collected for COVID-19 test, but results were awaited.

Ms. Shanthamma leaves behind four sons and two daughters. She had entered film world in 1956 and worked in several Kannada films.