Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani held in drug case

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani (in picture) was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the drug racket involving the Kannada film industry. Sanjjanaa is the second actor to be arrested by the CCB after Ragini Dwivedi.

The CCB conducted a search operation on the apartment of the actor in the morning before she was arrested. After three hours of search and seizure of properties from her house, Sanjjanaa was taken to the CCB head office from where she was taken to K.C. General Hospital for medical examination.

She was then produced before the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Court where the CCB obtained five days’ custody for questioning. The officials then took Sanjjanaa to the State home for women. Sources said Sanjjanaa was arrested after getting “vital clues” about her alleged involvement in the drug racket from Rahul and Niyaz, who were arrested earlier.

The CCB officials also raided the Langford Road house of high-end party planner Viren Khanna, who was arrested in New Delhi on September 4. Officials said “incriminating documents” and a set of police uniform were recovered from his house. Viren had used the uniform in one of the parties he had hosted and took pictures posing with the female guests, officials said, adding that they are probing to ascertain if there are other reasons why he possessed a police uniform.