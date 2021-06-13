Karnataka

Actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay critical after accident

National award-winning Kannada actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay suffered severe head injuries in a motorcycle accident here on Saturday night and is critical.

The actor underwent a brain surgery at Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, on Sunday.

“He has suffered haemorrhage in the right part of the brain, for which he was operated upon. He is yet to regain consciousness. Doctors have said he will be under observation for the next 48 hours,” said filmmaker Mansore, a close friend of Mr. Vijay.

On Saturday, Mr. Vijay and some of his friends went to Vaishnavi Apartment in Jayanagar, from where they were distributing food packets to the needy as part of relief work.

Around 11.45 p.m., Mr. Vijay and his friend Naveen started towards the former’s residence on a motorcycle. Both were not wearing helmets. Barely 100 metres from the apartment, the motorcycle skidded and both suffered severe injuries.

Mr. Naveen, who was riding the motorcycle, has suffered a spinal injury and is in a critical condition as well, police sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2021 8:20:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/actor-sanchari-vijay-critical-after-accident/article34805795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY