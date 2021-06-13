Actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay critical after accident

National award-winning Kannada actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay suffered severe head injuries in a motorcycle accident here on Saturday night and is critical.

The actor underwent a brain surgery at Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, on Sunday.

“He has suffered haemorrhage in the right part of the brain, for which he was operated upon. He is yet to regain consciousness. Doctors have said he will be under observation for the next 48 hours,” said filmmaker Mansore, a close friend of Mr. Vijay.

On Saturday, Mr. Vijay and some of his friends went to Vaishnavi Apartment in Jayanagar, from where they were distributing food packets to the needy as part of relief work.

Around 11.45 p.m., Mr. Vijay and his friend Naveen started towards the former’s residence on a motorcycle. Both were not wearing helmets. Barely 100 metres from the apartment, the motorcycle skidded and both suffered severe injuries.

Mr. Naveen, who was riding the motorcycle, has suffered a spinal injury and is in a critical condition as well, police sources said.