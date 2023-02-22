ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Rakhi Sawant arrives in Mysuru, says she will not divorce Adil

February 22, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rakhi Sawant arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday and paid a visit to the Mysuru Court complex, where her husband Adil Durrani was brought in connection with a rape case filed against him.

She told reporters that she will not divorce Adil Durrani with whom she had entered into a Nikah after accepting Islam. She alleged that her husband was having an affair with other girls and planning to divorce her while his family was refusing to accept her by claiming religious differences.

Apart from alleging that she had given her husband ₹1.6 crore for his business by selling her jewellery, Ms. Sawant said Adil Durrani used to allegedly beat and torture her. Ms. Sawant was accompanied by model and actress Sherlyn Chopra.

Meanwhile, Adil Durrani, who had been arrested by the Mumbai police based on a complaint by Ms. Sawant, was brought to Mysuru in connection with complaint of rape lodged against him by a student from Iran.  He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

