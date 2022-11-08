Actor Lohitashwa passes away

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 08, 2022 22:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lohitashwa | Photo Credit: File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Well-known Kannada theatre and film actor Lohitashwa passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 80.

Known for his baritone and clear diction, he had featured in over 500 Kannada films, besides numerous television serials. With his roots in Kannada theatre, he had not only acted in plays but also penned some. He had served as a professor of English for several years. One of his sons, Sharath Lohitashwa, is also a well-known actor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Some of Lohitashwa’s films include Abhimanyu, Apadbandhava, Geeta, Samayada Gombe and Saarathi. He also appeared in serials like Grihabhanga and Malgudi Days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Kannada cinema
death
English

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app