Actor Lohitashwa passes away

Well-known Kannada theatre and film actor Lohitashwa passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 80.

Known for his baritone and clear diction, he had featured in over 500 Kannada films, besides numerous television serials. With his roots in Kannada theatre, he had not only acted in plays but also penned some. He had served as a professor of English for several years. One of his sons, Sharath Lohitashwa, is also a well-known actor.

Some of Lohitashwa’s films include Abhimanyu, Apadbandhava, Geeta, Samayada Gombe and Saarathi. He also appeared in serials like Grihabhanga and Malgudi Days.


