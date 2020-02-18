Karnataka

Actor Kishori Ballal dead

Veteran actor Kishori Ballal died in a private hospital here on Tuesday. The multi-lingual, octogenarian actor was suffering from age-related ailments.

Ms. Ballal was best known for her role Kaveriamma in the Hindi film Swades, in which she acted with Shah Rukh Khan. She has acted in over 50 movies, though she has mostly essayed the role of mother or grandmother. She became a household name for her role as the matriarch in tele-serial Amruthavarshini that was telecast for five years (2012-17).

