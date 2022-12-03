Actor Dwarakish among three to be conferred with honorary doctorates by Bangalore University

December 03, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Veteran actor, director, and producer Dwarakish will be among three distinguished personalities to be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees during the 57th convocation of Bangalore University on Monday at Jananajyothi auditorium.

Amarnath Gowda, Attorney and Counsellor at Law, and founder president of The Law Offices of Amarnath Gowda in Farmington Hills, Michigan, U.S., and T. Anil Kumar, renowned artist, painter, photographer, social worker, and philanthropist will be awarded with honorary doctorate degrees.

Keethi Neginhal, a student from Government First Grade College, Vijayanagara, has got eight gold medals and one cash prize in M.A. Kannada literature, emerging as the topper. Archana K., student from Bangalore University Jananbharathi campus, has got seven gold medals and two cash prizes in M.Sc chemistry. Ram Kumar P.C., from Soundarya Institute of Management and Sciences, Bengaluru, has got six gold medals and six cash prizes in B.Sc and is the topper in undergraduate courses.

This year, the Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Commemoration Gold medal will be awarded to three students: Shaila M. from St. Claret College, Bengaluru; Neela. G from Department of Mathematics of Bangalore University, Janabharathi campus; and Keerti Neginhal from Government First Grade College, Vijayanagara.

At the convocation, 300 gold medals and 73 cash prizes will be awarded to 167 students, and 267 Ph.Ds will be conferred to meritorious students. The gold medallists will receive a medal consisting of 1.3 gm gold embossed on a 20 gm silver frame.

This year, a total of 34,334, including 16,233 male candidates and 18,104 female candidates, will be awarded UG, PG, and Ph.D degrees.

Addressing the media, Jayakara S.M., Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, said: “Bangalore University is always on the forefront of adopting novel technologies and implementing new methods in education. Keeping the tradition alive, for the first time in the history of the university, all 34,337 students who have applied for convocation can download their degree certificates immediately after the convocation from the Digi Locker and National Academic Depository (NAD), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Ministry of Education.”

“The hard copy of the certificates will also be made available to the students on the same day immediately after the convocation. Examination and valuation system is completely digitised. Results are announced within a week from the last date of completion of examination, which has resulted in early admission of Post Graduate Courses,” he said.

Governor and Chancellor of the University Thawaarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation ceremony. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor of Bangalore University, will be present, and M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of University Grants Commission, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.