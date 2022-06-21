Actor Diganth suffers sports injury, admitted to hospital

Actor Diganth was airlifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment after he was injured in Goa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sandalwood actor Diganth Manchale was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Aiport Road on Tuesday after suffering a sports injury two days ago in Goa. He was being treated at Manipal Hospital there before he was airlifted from there to the hospital in Bengaluru.

He was admitted to the hospital at 4.30 p.m. and was admitted under the care of Dr. Vidhyadhara S., HOD and Consultant Spine Surgeon. “Kannada cinestar Diganth Manchale is admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, post a sports injury he suffered. He is undergoing further evaluation. The medical team is taking all care to ensure his speedy recovery. We will release further updates on his clinical condition for his well-wishers,” said Dr. Shankar BC, Head, Medical Services. According to reports, the actor landed on his head while performing a backflip.