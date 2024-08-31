GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Darshan’s manager Nagaraj shifted to Kalaburagi Central prison 

Published - August 31, 2024 09:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Murder-accused Kannada actor Darshan’s manager Nagaraj, who was in Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy in Chitradurga, was shifted to Kalaburagi Central Prison on Saturday.

Nagaraj is the 11th accused in the murder case and was brought from the Parappana Agrahara prison to Kalaburagi Prison by 6.30 p.m. under the protection of the City Armed Reserve Police.

According to sources, the accused underwent a medical check-up upon reaching the jail, and was then transferred to the allocated barrack. At present, Kalaburagi prison has 629 prisoners, despite a sanctioned capacity of 629 inmates.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Kannada cinema / crime / murder / police / prison

