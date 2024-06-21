GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Darshan’s custody ends today 

Published - June 21, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan

Darshan | Photo Credit: file photo

The police custody of actor Darshan, who has been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, will end on Saturday, and he will be produced in court.

The police can seek the custody of the actor for two more days, if needed, as per norms. However, it is not clear whether the police will seek an extension of his custody on Saturday or he will be remanded in judicial custody. 

The police had taken the custody of Darshan, his friend Pradosh, Stonny Brook pub’s owner V. Vinay, and electrician Dhanraj for two days on Thursday, while seeking judicial custody of other accused.

The police had claimed that the four accused they sought custody of were not cooperating with the probe. The police had claimed that they had found crucial evidence in the phone of Vinay and they had to probe who sent it to him. The police are tight-lipped on what the evidence is.

The police had recovered ₹40.4 lakh from a premises linked to Darshan, which he had allegedly taken as a loan from Mohan Raj, allegedly towards expenses towards a cover-up.

The police have now served a notice on Mr. Mohan Raj, reportedly a BJP leader. He is yet to appear before the police. The police had already recovered ₹30 lakh that the actor had paid to other accused, including three who surrendered to the police.

Police sources said they were now mulling over writing to the Income Tax Department on the cash seizures to the tune of ₹70.4 lakh in the case.

