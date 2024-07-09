ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Darshan files petition in Karnataka HC for direction to prison authorities to permit him to privately sourced food, cutlery, bedding, and clothes

Updated - July 09, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

He claims to have been suffering from food poisoning and lost weight

The Hindu Bureau

 Kannada film actor Darshan

Claiming that he is suffering from diarrhoea as he is unable to digest the food provided in the prison, Kannada film actor Darshan filed a petition in the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday seeking directions to the prison authorities to permit him to have access to privately sourced/home food, cutlery, clothing, bedding, and books to be supplied by his family members.

Kannada actor Darshan arrest: Catching a falling star 

The actor, in his petition submitted to the court through his advocate, has pointed out that doctors in the prison had diagnosed his health problem as food poisoning due to which he lost several kilos of weight as he was unable to eat the food being provided in the prison. The petition is yet to be listed for hearing.

Prison authorities refuse

It has been claimed that the prison authorities have refused his plea to access the food from his family members on the reason that they cannot allow food from outside in the absence of an order from a court even though Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, allows undertrial prisoners to receive these materials from their own private sources.

The actor is lodged in the prison after his arrest last month in connection with his alleged role in the abduction, torture and murder of his fan Renukaswamy of Chitradurga.

