Actor Darshan booked after his pet dogs attack woman

November 01, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have filed a case against Kannada film actor Darshan after his pet dogs allegedly attacked a woman who was trying to park her car in a vacant site adjacent to the actor’s house on Saturday.

Based on the complaint by Amita Jindal, 48, from RR Nagar, the police have registered an FIR charging Darshan and his domestic help under section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal).

Ms. Jindal in her complaint said that she had gone to attend a programme after parking her car in a vacant site next to actor’s house. When she returned to her car, she noticed three dogs belonging to Darshan along with a caretaker near it. She asked the caretaker to take away the dogs to get into the car, but they started arguing with her objecting to her parking there . In the melee, one of the dogs attacked her, bit her multiple times and tore her clothes, she alleged.

She managed to escape and got treatment at the hospital before filing a complaint. The police said that they will issue a notice against Darshan and his domestic help to appear before them for questioning.

