Actor-choreographer, friend arrested

They were held for alleged possession and consumption of a narcotic drug

A 30-year-old actor-turned-choreographer was among the two persons arrested by the Mangaluru City police on Saturday for alleged illegal possession and consumption of narcotic drug MDMA (Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine).

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash gave the names of accused as Kishore Aman Shetty (30) of Kulai and his friend Akeel Nousheel (28) from Surathkal. The police recovered a few packets of MDMA and also the motorcycle the accused used.

Mr. Vikash told reporters that the accused reportedly brought MDMA packets from Mumbai. “They have consumed MDMA. The two had planned to sell few packets,” he said. On a tip-off, a team of sleuths from Central Crime Branch and the Economic and Narcotic wing caught the accused when they going on a motorcycle in Kadri Padavu.

Shetty, a native of the city, had his choreography and other activities in Mumbai. He had acted in the Hindi movie ABCD. He had won awards in the reality shows “Dance India Dance Season 2” and “Dance Ke Super Star” of a Hindi television channel and in “Dance” show of a Kannada channel.

Noushal, who worked as a sales officer in Dubai, came down to the city a year ago. “The two are accused of consuming and peddling drugs,” Mr. Kumar said and added the two form an important link in the chain of persons allegedly involved in sale of narcotic drugs in the region. “We are searching for other persons involved in the case.” A case has been registered for offence under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

There were reports that the accused organised parties where drugs were offered. “We are yet to verify it as it’s still not clear,” Mr. Vikash said and added it was too premature to say anything on their alleged links with those arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with sale and consumption of narcotic drugs. “The case is very raw and there are a lot of things attached. Give time for us to unravel it.”