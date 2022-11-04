Actor Chetan demands gender equality classes in schools

He condemns the rape and murder of a 14- year-old girl in Aland taluk village; demands government to frame strict laws to deal with rapists

Condemning the incident of rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in a village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday, Kannada actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa has urged the State government to frame strict laws to deal with rapists.

He visited the village to console the family members of the victim.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Chetan Ahimsa urged the State government to initiate gender equality classes in the name of the minor victim. On the lines of Kerala government, the State child rights commission should direct the Education Department to spread awareness about the importance of gender equality among students, and it should begin at the school level to build a healthy society, he said.

Demanding swift and strict action in the incident, he said that justice delayed would be justice denied.

Though the Union government launched Swacch Bharat Mission in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management, and most of the districts have been declared as open-defecation free (ODF), sadly even today women in most of the rural parts do not have access to toilets and they defecate in the open, and this increases risk of sexual exploitation, he said.

Mr. Chetan Ahimsa also took part in the candlelight march organised by students of Gulbarga University on Thursday night in protest against the rape and murder of the minor. The activist also extended financial assistance of ₹25,000 to the victim’s family.