Actor ‘Bullet’ Prakash passes away

Kannada actor ‘Bullet’ Prakash, 44, known for his comic roles, passed away in the city on Monday. He had acted in 325 films and even produced a film with himself in the lead.
Mr. Prakash debuted as a child actor in Ravichandran’s film Shanti Kranti, but made a comeback with another Ravichandran film Preetsodu Tappa film in 1998. He came to be known as ‘Bullet’ Prakash as he rode a Bullet bike for many years.
Mr. Prakash was not keeping well for some time and was hospitalised on March 31 over gastrointestinal troubles. However, his condition worsened and he suffered multi-organ failure. He was put on ventilator support on Monday morning, but succumbed in the evening.
He is survived by wife and two young children.
