Actor Bharati returns to Bengaluru from Mysuru

Actor Bharati Vishnuvardhan, who was in Mysuru before the COVID lockdown was announced and could not return to Bengaluru, returned to her home on Thursday following intervention by Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar.
Ms. Bharati had informed the Minister about her plight on Wednesday evening after her stock of medicines got exhausted and she had to return to Bengaluru for the medicines.
The Minister directed the district administration to make arrangements for her return on humanitarian grounds. Accordingly, a vehicle and a pass was arranged to facilitate her return to Bengaluru from Vijayanagar second stage here, a note from the Information Department said here.
She has thanked the administration for its help.
