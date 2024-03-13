Activists urge commission to resolve issues concerning people living in the border district of Belagavi

March 13, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

Kannada activists raised several issues before the Karnataka State Border and Rivers Protection Commission in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Activists and concerned citizens asked commission chairman Shivaraj Patil to consider grievances of people living in the border district and resolve them by working with the State government and the district administration.

Convenor of Kannada organisations in Belagavi district Ashok Chandargi complained that Maharashtra government is violating the spirit and principles of federalism by repeatedly interfering in Karnataka’s affairs.

For example, it has recently introduced the Mahatma Phule health scheme in five border districts of Karnataka. It is enrolling Marathi speakers in Karnataka villages and empanelling private hospitals in Belagavi, he said.

It also opened service centres in the district but they were later closed by the district administration, he said. These are nothing but part of a conspiracy to document the number of Marathi speakers in Karnataka, to be presented before courts, he said. He expressed regret that the State government is not taking such issues seriously.

Mr. Patil said that such schemes have no legal validity but the commission will communicate to the State government that such schemes should not be allowed.

Some members of the Siddhi community from Khanapur taluk attended the meeting. Community leader Juje Jackie Harnodkar Siddhi listed problems faced by the tribal community and sought the help of the government in resolving them.

There are around 10,000 Siddhis in Belagavi district. They live mostly in hamlets and tribal settlements in Khanapur taluk. A large proportion of the community is forced to migrate to Goa and Maharashtra for better wages. Most work in farms and brick kilns. This should be reduced by creating jobs under MGNREGA and by starting industries, he said.

He said that deaths due to curable diseases and snakebites are common among the community and that literacy levels are low. He sought the establishment of primary health care centres and anganwadi and primary schools in remote areas.

He said that the community is listed under Scheduled Castes but most of them are unaware of the government benefits available. The government should allot farmland to landless families, he said. He also demanded setting up of a sports hostel to promote young talent among Siddhis.

Pro-Kannada campaigner Mahadev Talwar said that Kannada schools in the border areas are in a dilapidated condition. He also sought funds for celebrating Rajyotsava in Belagavi.

Kannada activist Deepaka Gudaganatti complained that the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and Shiv Sena are trying to disrupt peace in Belagavi and sought a ban on them. He urged the commission to hold regular meetings in Belagavi and Bengaluru. He asked the government to strictly enforce the rule on Kannada name plates.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mangala Metagud demanded the appointment of Kannada speaking teachers in anganwadis and primary schools in border areas.

Mr. Patil said that suitable recommendations and instructions shall be given to the State government and district administration on all issues concerned.