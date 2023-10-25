Activists to stage protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Kalaburagi on October 30

October 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, members of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) will stage a protest and picket the GESCOM office in Kalaburagi on October 30.

Activists Sharanbasappa Mamshetty and M.B. Sajjan, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to help private players in looting by using the infrastructure of State distribution companies.

The Bill has proposed that many power companies in the same area will be given licence to supply electricity through the distribution network of the State distribution companies.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to accelerate electricity privatisation, depriving farmers of subsidised electricity and increasing tariff up to ₹50 to ₹90 per unit. The private electricity distribution companies will fix exorbitant charges by launching smart meter schemes.

Mr. Mamshetty demanded that GESCOM provide uninterrupted electricity supply up to 12 hours a day to all rural feeders till harvesting is completed. The continued power shortage in rural areas has affected standing crops such as sugarcane, banana and onion, he added.

Criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre for its attempt to privatise the Railways, Mr. Sajjan said that privatisation of railway infrastructure and services will only benefit corporates. The activists will also stage a protest at the Kalaburagi Railway Station on November 3, he added.

