Activists to meet Siddaramaiah over non-allocation of funds for conservation of heritage structures in Mysuru

July 09, 2023 - MYSURU

Stung by lack of budgetary allocation for upkeep of heritage structures in Mysuru, a delegation of stakeholders will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drive home the imperatives of conservation.

Though Mysuru has more than 500 heritage structures of which nearly 130 are notified, most of them are in a crumbling stage and on the verge of collapse due to lack of funds for maintenance.

The concern crops up every year during monsoon as heavy rains tend to weaken the already dilapidated structures and as a routine, a ‘’wishlist’’ is submitted in the run up to the Budget. However, what has shocked the stakeholders is the complete rebuff without even a token allocation made towards conservation this year.

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru has sought appointment with the Chief Minister and has prepared a note highlighting Grade A buildings that need immediate intervention including Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion.

The other heritage buildings which are in imminent danger of suffering further damage includes the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower while both the Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market are in a dilapidated state and dying a slow-death, said Mr. Rangaraju.

Similarly, Shivakumar the Mayor, said he will take a delegation and meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking extra-budgetary funds for upkeep of some of the buildings.

“Siddaramaiah is aware of the condition of heritage structures and the imperatives of their conservation and though not all can be taken up for maintenance, there are a few important structures that requires intervention on an emergency-mode,’’ said Mr. Shivakumar.

The Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion on Manasagangotri campus is one of its kind in terms of architectural design and is more than 100 years old. It houses the folklore museum but the roof has caved in at several places leaving a gaping hole in the ceiling and the structure is on the brink of collapse.

Mr. Shivakumar said the cash-strapped MCC has sanctioned ₹38 lakh for the repair and restoration of the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower and it will be executed by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage.

‘’We may end up losing the Clock Tower if we wait for the Government to release funds and hence, the MCC, despite it financial constraints, has made the necessary allocation and works will commence in due course,’’ he added.

But there are other structures which costs more and this includes the office of the Mysuru City Corporation. ‘’The cost of saving the MCC building and its restoration has been pegged at nearly Rs.50 crore and only the State can fund such large projects,” said the Mayor.

Stakeholders agree that funding the conservation of all heritage building at one go will not be feasible. Hence, a list prioritising such structures will be finalised and submitted to the Chief Minister.

