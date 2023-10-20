ADVERTISEMENT

Activists taken into custody for violating ban orders

October 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru district administration has issued prohibitory orders in the district up to October 24

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Police, on Friday, took several people into custody as they attempted to take out a procession to mark Mahisha Dasara celebrations, violating the prohibitory orders in the city.

The police took Dantaramakki Srinivas, Marle Annaiah, Hunasemakki Lakshman and a few others into custody as they reached Hanumanthappa Circle to take out a procession on M.G. Road. The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders from October 19 to 24 in the wake of differences over Mahisha Dasara.

Even as the police were taking them into custody, pro-Dalit leaders told the media that the district administration went against the constitution to stop Mahisha Dasara celebrations. “The Dalits will give a fitting reply to the development during the Datta Jayanti programme in the coming days,” said Rajesh, a Dalit leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several pro-Dalit and progressive associations announced plans to hold Mahisha Dasara on Friday. They had invited intellectuals K.S. Bhagavan, B.P. Maheshchandra Guru and others for the programme. However, Chikkamagaluru District Vokkaliga Sangha and Srirama Sene opposed the participation of Bhagavan in the programme. They urged the administration to book a case against Bhagavan for his recent comments during the Mahisha Dasara programme in Mysuru. Following the differences, the district administration issued prohibitory orders. There was a ban on displaying posters and banners as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US