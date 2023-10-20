Activists taken into custody for violating ban orders

October 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Police, on Friday, took several people into custody as they attempted to take out a procession to mark Mahisha Dasara celebrations, violating the prohibitory orders in the city.

The police took Dantaramakki Srinivas, Marle Annaiah, Hunasemakki Lakshman and a few others into custody as they reached Hanumanthappa Circle to take out a procession on M.G. Road. The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders from October 19 to 24 in the wake of differences over Mahisha Dasara.

Even as the police were taking them into custody, pro-Dalit leaders told the media that the district administration went against the constitution to stop Mahisha Dasara celebrations. “The Dalits will give a fitting reply to the development during the Datta Jayanti programme in the coming days,” said Rajesh, a Dalit leader.

Several pro-Dalit and progressive associations announced plans to hold Mahisha Dasara on Friday. They had invited intellectuals K.S. Bhagavan, B.P. Maheshchandra Guru and others for the programme. However, Chikkamagaluru District Vokkaliga Sangha and Srirama Sene opposed the participation of Bhagavan in the programme. They urged the administration to book a case against Bhagavan for his recent comments during the Mahisha Dasara programme in Mysuru. Following the differences, the district administration issued prohibitory orders. There was a ban on displaying posters and banners as well.