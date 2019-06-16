Activists take out rally in Mandya

Condemning the alleged atrocity on a Dalit youth at Kabbekatte of Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar recently, the Mandya unit of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) staged a demonstration here on Saturday.
Social activists and DSS members from different parts of the district participated in the protest. The rally commenced from the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and ended at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.
S. Pratap, a resident of Shyandrahalli in Gundupet, was recently allegedly thrashed and paraded naked in a procession by the upper caste villagers at Kabbeka-tte for entering a temple.
The agitators raised slogans against those allegedly involved in the incident and submitted memorandum to the district administration demanding justice for the victim. Krishna, Swamy, Chunchaiah, Javaraiah, Srinivasa, Santoshkumar and others led the protest.
