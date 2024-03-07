Activists surprised by launch of PRASHAD at Chamundi Hills 

March 07, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The virtual launch of works under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has taken activists in the city by surprise.

For, there was persistent opposition to any new project atop the Chamundi Hills as it was turning into a concrete jungle.

There were questions raised on the ecological fragility of the Chamundi Hills and the imperatives of conserving its greenery and the forests all of which were threatened by additional infrastructure works.

The activists were clueless about the impending launch of the works and the virtual launch came as a shock as they had in the past pleaded for a public discussion on the concept and whether it could be avoided at all.

N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru said there can be no end to providing facilities to tourists given the constant flow of pilgrims and visitors and it will only end up in converting the hill top to a concrete jungle. The PRASHAD scheme envisages features like stainless steel railing to the steps, shelter, etc., all of which were opposed on the grounds that they compromise the ecological integrity of the hills.

Writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee S.L. Bhyrappa also aired his voice during the inauguration of Dasara a few years ago and had called for its conservation as a pilgrimage and spiritual destination and not to convert it into a tourist place.

Parusharame Gowda of Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi said the launch of PRASHAD scheme was news to him and they will decide on the next course of action.

There are concerns that the tourism lobby from the hospitality sector would next bring pressure on the government to take up the rope way project as well which could erode the green cover of Chamundi Hills.