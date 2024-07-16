Activists, students unhappy over govt. tweaking rules on incentives to Dalit students, introducing income criteria

In an order that has come to light belatedly, the Karnataka government changed the rules of giving incentives to Scheduled Caste students who pass with first class in SSLC and a range of post-matric courses.

The earlier rule of providing an incentive of ₹7,000 to SC students who secure 60% to 74.99% marks in their first attempt in the SSLC exam has been abolished. Instead, the cut-off marks for SSLC passed students to apply for the incentive have been fixed as 75% and above. In addition, for the first time, the government has also fixed a family income limit for these beneficiaries as ₹6 lakh to avail the incentive.

Dalit leaders, parents, students and educationists have opposed this move and argued that while there is an income limit of ₹8 lakh for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category to get benefit from various government schemes, fixing the income limit for SC students is unfair.

“My son has recently passed II PU with first-class marks, and I came across this information while searching the Social Welfare Department’s website to apply for the incentive. Due to social and economic reasons, the number of SC students passing the SSLC and II PUC exams is less. When the number of students enrolled for graduation is also less, imposing an income limit weakens the morale of the students,” said P.J. Govindaraju, a parent and Dalit activist from Channapatna.

Earlier rules

Earlier, SC students who passed the SSLC examination in the first attempt with 60% to 74.99% marks would get the one-time incentive money of ₹7,000. Those who scored over 75% were given ₹15,000.

Similarly, all eligible SC students who passed with first class in the first attempt in various post-matric courses would get the incentive without any cut-off marks, ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹35,000. While the incentive remains the same, the cut-off has now been changed for some courses, making it 65% or 75% instead of the blanket 60% earlier.

The Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department had submitted a proposal on imposing an income limit and minimum cut of marks for the incentive scheme for SSLC and post-matric students, and accordingly, an order was issued on December 2, 2023.

Mavalli Shankar, State Convenor of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS- Ambedkar Vada), said, “The Government has misused crores earmarked for the development of SC/ST people under the SCP/TSP Act for guarantee schemes. Now, we have come to know that the government is also denying incentives to students through changes in rules. The government should withdraw this order immediately.”

“Earlier, there was no income limit for talented students from SC communities to get incentives. But, the government is now deceiving the eligible students from the scheme by fixing income limit. Is this empowerment of Dalits?” education expert Sripada Bhat asked.