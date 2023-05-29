Activists stage protest in Kalaburagi condemning the arrest of wrestlers

May 29, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the arrest of wrestlers in Delhi, activists of All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS), All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) staged a demonstration at SVP Circle in Kalaburagi on Monday.

The activists raised slogans expressing their solidarity with the wrestlers and condemning the Union government for its suppression of democratic rights and demanded the immediate release of the wrestlers.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a new Parliament building calling it a temple of democracy. On the other, the democratic rights of the wrestlers are suppressed a few yards away at Jantar Mantar on the same day. It is a mockery of democracy. The wrestlers agitated demanding justice and the government, which turned a deaf ear to their protest, has now suppressed their rights to protest,” R.M. Sharma, district secretary of AIUTUC, said during the agitation.

Gundamma, district president of AIMSS, expressed serious concern over the Union government’s intentions “to protect a man who has been accused of sexual harassment”.

“It is shocking to know that the BJP government at the Centre is protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, just because he is a BJP leader. We condemn it and demand that the government release the arrested wrestlers and take stringent action against the accused. We also call upon the people to get united to resist the government’s attempts to suppress their democratic rights,” she said.

In another agitation held outside the office of the district administrative complex, activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also condemned the arrest of the wrestlers and demanded their immediate release.

“Wrestlers were participating in a protest for the last 38 days demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment charge. Instead of arresting the accused, the BJP government arrested the wrestlers who were demanding justice,” it said.

“I don’t think any country in the world has treated its sports personalities in such a heinous way that India did. The government is supporting the sexual harassment accused and unleashing atrocities on the victims of sexual harassment. The BJP government at the Centre is destroying India’s reputation in the world by standing by the accused,” K. Neela, district secretary of the party, said during the agitation.

Later, a memorandum, addressed to the President, was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

