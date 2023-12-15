GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Activists stage protest condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine

December 15, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists belonging to different organisations staged a demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner in Kalaburagi on Thursday condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine.

Organised under the Citizen’s Forum for Peace and Justice banner, the activists had planned a protest rally from Nagareshwar School in the Gunj area to the Jagat Circle. However, they had to confine their agitation to the Deputy Commissioner’s office as permission for the rally was denied by the district administration.

“The Israeli attack on Palestinian territory has left around 18,600 Palestinians killed and 19 lakh more displaced. The Israel armed forces, supported by America, have not spared even children and media representatives. Most of the hospitals and schools in the Gaza Strip have been forced to close. It is U.S.-sponsored terrorism on Palestinians in Gaza,” M.B. Sajjan, city secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said during the agitation.

Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, said Israel unleashed an inhuman attack on innocent Palestinians in the name of curbing Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine.

“It is an all-out war against the people in Palestine. In the name of suppressing Hamas, Israeli forces are killing unarmed and innocent people. The United States and Israel appeared to determined of ethnic cleansing. The United States, which claims to be the champion of human rights protection in the world, is violating human rights by supplying arms and ammunition to Israel for killing Palestinians,” he said.

The leaders of different organisations also criticised the Indian government for its anti-Palestine stance in the United Nations. They demanded it to pressurise Israel to stop the unjust war.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.