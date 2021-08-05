Activists stage demonstration in support of Mekadatu

They urge govt. to take up Mekedatu project on priority

Activists of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, and Karnataka Sena Pade staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday urging the government to take up Mekedatu project on priority.

They urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had recently vowed that the project would be pursued at all costs, that he should walk the talk on the project.

KRRS said though the project entails submergence of over 12,000 acres of land it would help tap additional 66 thousand million cubic feet of water and enable power generation. The farmers said the project will help meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and contrary to the perception, will also help farmers in Tamil Nadu.

KRRS and Hasiru Sene said many projects announced for Karnataka tends to remain on paper but all elected representatives should sink political differences and back the project.

The Kannada Sena Pade members said the project will have no negative bearing on the Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water.