Activists seeking to give petition to TV channels for moderation detained

Staff Reporter May 11, 2022 22:22 IST

A group of individuals who had organised a satyagraha, seeking to petition Kannada television channels for moderation and to desist from hate mongering, were detained by the city police and later released on Wednesday.

M. Yuvaraj, one of the organisers of the satyagraha, said Kannada television media had been playing a major role in fanning communal discord in the State over the last four months.

“We just wanted to give them a rose and submit a petition asking them to introspect on their role. We did that at a TV channel’s office in Yeshwanthpur. They responded well. But when we were going to do something similar in another channel, the police detained us,” he said.

The group of people were taken to High Grounds Police Station where they were detained for over five hours before being released. “We did not protest. We just wanted to petition the media house seeking moderation and ask them to desist from hate mongering. We do not understand why the police had to detain us,” Mr. Yuvaraj said.