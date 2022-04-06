Activists seek arrest of man in inter-faith marriage

Some Hindutva activists began a dharna in front of the sub-urban police station in Hubballi on Wednesday, stating that the police are not acting against a Muslim youth who had married a Hindu girl in the city.

They sat in a half-circle in front of the police station gate and began singing Ram Bhajan and raising slogans like Jai Shri Ram.

They said that Mohammad Ibrahim, a Muslim boy from Dharwad, had married Sneha from Hubballi, fraudulently. The boy seduced the girl by using foul means. She is innocent. She needs to be rescued, they said. They said that this is a trend wherein Muslim youth lure naive Hindu girls and convert them, they said.

Police officers tried to speak to them saying that there will be no case made out unless it is a case of kidnapping or forced conversion or fraud. However, the protestors were not convinced. They said that they will intensify the agitation till the boy is arrested. They, however, dispersed without submitting a memorandum.