Activists rue conflict of interest in wildlife board

Conservation activists have aired apprehensions that the State Board of Wildlife meeting scheduled for Thursday could be marred by conflict of interest as one of its members, who owns a mini-hydel plant, could influence the decision-making process on issuing permission for similar projects that could come up before the Board.

Activists have also questioned the government for appointing people against whom the Forest Department had investigated violations of wildlife law and cancelled land allocation. In the past, the Forest Department had found serious violations of the law by the said member with regard to construction of a mini-hydel power project in the Western Ghats.

“The violations were of serious nature such as encroachment of forests by over one acre, illegally widening forest roads leading to landslips, disposal of waste thus obstructing the flow of Hongadalla river affecting aquatic fauna, illegally constructing bridge against the Hongadalla river inside the forests, dumping debris in forests, construction of permanent labour quarters within forests, violation of conditions laid down by the Deputy Commissioner for carrying out blasting, and several other offences,” said a conservation activist on conditions of anonymity.

Subsequently, the Chief Conservator of Forests, Hassan Circle, cancelled the lease agreement entered by the company with the Forest Department. “Based on complaints from wildlife conservationists, the department had made several reports against serious violations by company in question whose owner is now a wildlife board member,” said the activists, terming his presence in the meetings as serious conflict of interest.