Activists protest demanding removal of CUK registrar in Kalaburagi

Narona police detained the agitating activists who had blocked the University gate preventing employees from coming out

Special Correspondent KALABURAGI
September 06, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists staging protest outside Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi near Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

Students and activists who were protesting outside the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) at Kadaganchi in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district demanding the resignation of CUK Registrar Basavaraj Donur have been detained by the Narona police on Tuesday evening.

Organised under the banners of the Universities Welfare Committee and Republican Youth Federation, the activists gathered at the CUK main gate at about 10 a.m. and continued to protest till some of the leaders of the agitation were taken into custody by the Narona police in late in the evening.

Despite the repeated requests from the agitating activists and the police, CUK Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana did not come to the agitation site to listen to the agitators and receive their memorandum in which the alleged irregularities and corruption of Mr. Donur were listed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Unmindful of the rains, the activists continued the protest raising slogans against Mr. Donur. They also blocked the main gate preventing the university employees to go out after their duties till the police cleared the site. Ashwini Madankar, Sunil Manpade and Anil Tengali were among around 15 activist leaders who were taken to police custody.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Mr. Donur’s appointment itself was illegal. He was appointed as a teaching faculty of the university though he did not have the required educational qualifications at the time of his appointment. After he was appointed as Registrar of the CUK, he has been involved in corruption. A girl who had not passed her undergraduate degree was admitted for postgraduation in English when Mr. Donur was the head of the English Department. Our main demand is that the authorities should remove him from his post and initiate investigation to take legal action further,” Ashwini Madankar, one of the leaders of the agitation, told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app