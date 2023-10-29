Activists pitch for separate city corporation for Dharwad

October 29, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of the Separate Dharwad City Corporation Agitation Committee have urged the State government to carve out an exclusive urban local body for Dharwad.

Activists submitted a memorandum to Labour Minister Santosh Lad with a list of demands. Some members of the Hubballi Dharwad City Corporation council were present.

The Minister promised them to take their demand to the Chief Minister and try to hold a discussion in the State Cabinet.

Committee president Venkatesh Machakanur and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA and BJP leader Arvind Bellad said that he has written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking an exclusive city corporation for Dharwad.

Dharwad is growing exponentially and needed focused attention to infrastructure and other amenities in proportion to the population, he said.

To ensure this, there is a need for effective administration. People have been demanding the bifurcation of the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation, he added.

